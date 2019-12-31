



COVENTRY TWP. This school year, Coventry plans to take a different approach to Ohio state testing compared to years in the past.

During the Dec. 18 meeting, the Board of Education heard from Director of Academic Accountability Shannon DeMita about the testing change, then approved them.

Superintendent Lisa Blough said the change is to help reduce the number of days testing and to create more instructional time for students.

Last year, the district tested from April 2 through May 1, which resulted in 20 days of testing. Under this year’s schedule, the district will only be testing 11 days.

Blough said testing in the past was difficult and drawn out because the district only had a limited number of teachers to give the test because other teachers had to continue to teach the students who were not testing that day. Under the new schedule, some students will get to stay home on certain days if they are not testing.

The new schedule reduces testing at the high school from 14 days to six and from 10 days to five at the middle school.

Testing schedule:

April 15 and 16: English Language Arts testing for 10th graders.

April 20: English Language Arts testing for grades fifth and eighth. No school for grades sixth and seventh.

April 21: English Language Arts testing for grades sixth and seventh. No school for grades fifth and eighth.

April 22: Math testing for grades fifth and eighth. No school for grades sixth and seventh.

April 23: Math testing for grades sixth and seventh. No school for grades fifth and eighth.

April 24: Science testing for grades fifth and eighth. No school for grades sixth and seventh.

April 28: Biology testing for 10th graders.

April 29: Biology testing for 10th graders.

April 30 Algebra and Geometry testing for ninth and 10th graders. No school for 11th and 12th graders.

May 1: History and Government testing for 10th and 11th graders. No school for ninth and 12th graders.

In other business Dec. 18, the board:

• Approved the 2020-2021 and 2021-22 school calendar.

• Approved for three teachers to conduct before school tutoring for $1,863. This is being paid for using Title I funding.

• Approved the Alterative Tax Budget, which will be given to the county.

• Approved the Coventry Education Association contract for the 2019-2020 school year.

• Held the first reading for revised policies and procedures.

• Heard from Blough who thanked board members Vicki Tavenier and Jeff Skaggs for their service on the board. Blough said they were two of the most dedicated board members, community members and parents. She said they supported all things Coventry. The entire board also thanked the two outgoing board members for their service.

• Heard from teacher Rebecca Dimeff, who has been a teacher with the district for 16 years. She encouraged the board to work together in 2020 and have a new vision. She said she sees open enrollment as a positive and as a way for parents to want to send their children to a better school.

• Heard from Nathan Skaggs, who thanked both his dad and Tavenier for their dedication to the community.

• Heard from Jeff Skaggs who thanked the parents, staff and Blough for supporting and helping him. He reminded the board it is we, not me when making decisions.

• Heard from Tavenier who said she worked with some amazing board members during the eight years she was on the board who really helped her learn how to be a board member. She said being a board member is not just sitting at meetings saying yes or no. She said board members should go to the student’s events and be involved. She said she will still be at all the events supporting Coventry students.

The next Coventry Local Schools board meeting will be 6 p.m. Jan 8 at Coventry Elementary School.