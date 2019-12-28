Sorry to mention a sore subject … like new year physicals. You know the drill — blood pressure cuff, the weight gain lecture, assume the position. ...



The good news is now, under the new healthcare laws, many insurance companies must cover 100% of all preventative care. Check your plan’s details and "get ‘er done!"



But have you had your annual "spiritual?" Rate yourself on this self-exam with 10 being highest, one lowest:



___I have shown a balance of grace & truth in my relationships with others & myself (John 1:14, 17; Colossians 4:4-6).



___I am deepening my relationship (connection) with Jesus through seeking Him in prayer, worship & the Bible (Jn 15:4-5).



___I am truly investing and pouring good things into the lives of my spouse, children, & others the Lord has given to me, i.e. I am life-giving (John 10:10).



___My success is based on the "well-done" of Jesus more than the applause of men (Matthew 25:21-23).



___I show proper concern for the lost, lonely, little, outcast, and downcast, plus… (Psalm 41:1; Luke 4:18).



___I am usually truly present ("in the moment, mindfulness") for those I’m with; including truly listening to them (think putting your cell phone AWAY! The world can survive a few minutes-hours-days without your attention).



___I frequently evaluate my day by my (written) life purpose statement. I ask the "why" (purpose) questions about my daily activities and projects, vs. just the "what" (should I be doing. Psalm 90:12; Lamentations 3:40).



___I ask the Lord to "search me and know my heart" on a regular basis (Psalm 19:14; 139:23-24).



One more true test of spiritual health comes from the classic devotional author, Oswald Chambers. It’s not whether we say "yes" to the "voice" of Jesus, always quiet and subtle, but how easily we do so. What does that spiritual test tell about you?



Jesus said He came "not for the healthy" (the self-righteous, those who had no need for this Savior), but for the sick--those who knew how much they needed Him (Mark 2:17). Which are you? Jesus is The Great Physician who can examine and HEAL our souls: "outwardly we are wasting away, but inwardly we can be renewed day by day" (Psalm 139:23-24; 2 Corinthians 4:16).



What are you doing to take care of that part of you that will last forever?



So if you’re not going in for your annual spiritual examination to a trusted mentor, friend, or pastor-priest, why not do what is becoming a part of regular health maintenance: the self-exam.