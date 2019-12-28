Our municipal neighbor to the southwest outlawed something recently that many readers probably have never heard of.

“Coal rolling” is now illegal in Canton, according to a recent Repository report. The term describes drivers who either bypass or remove emission controls on their diesel trucks and then shoot their sooty exhaust onto other vehicles or pedestrians.

Without a doubt, it’s a gross practice.

Apparently, some drivers who coal roll believe they are striking a blow against environmentalists and those who drive hybrid cars. Really, they are simply striking a blow against the environment and their neighbors and friends, as that soot just pumps more toxins into the air and makes it harder for everybody to breathe, but especially those with breathing problems already.

Here’s the rub, though. According to lieutenants with the Canton Police Department and Canton post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, such incidents are reported rarely, if ever. Additionally, such vehicle modifications are already violations of the federal Clean Air Act and are addressed by existing laws.

Canton City Councilman Robert Fisher, D-5, said he was prompted to introduce the legislation because he himself had been coal rolled, even though he does not drive a hybrid, and Canton City Law Director Kristen Bates Aylward said the new statute is more specific than earlier prohibitions.

We hope that the extra publicity created by the laws passing doesn’t have the unintended consequence of creating a problem where none currently exists locally. That could be an issue that percolates into the greater Alliance area, as well.

Coal rolling isn’t a new phenomenon. In a Vice.com story from 2014, Grace Wyler looked at how the practice has seeped over from the world of motorsports and county fairs to our streets. Wyler believes the practice has drawn the ire of progressives who need to calm down and realize that it would take large numbers of drivers rolling coal before the practice would have any serious implications on the environment.

Of course, both she and we note that nobody would want to suck in vile air from a coal roller. But her point is that our concern would be more properly directed toward industrial pollution, which has an exponentially larger impact on air quality than a few coal rollers.

That said, police in Canton appear to be taking the new law seriously; and local police, we are sure, would be quick to ticket any driver who does the same here, based on existing laws.

Alliance law prohibits the emission of “smoke or dangerous or annoying gases” from vehicles, which covers coal rolling quite handily.