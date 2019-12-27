DECEMBER 27, 1959



Keller Bros., a store which has operated in Senecaville for over 71 years, is about to close.



DECEMBER 27, 1969



Clarence Estadt, elected last month to Caldwell Village Council, says he will not take office because, as owner of the Journal Leader newspaper, that newspaper would not be able to have business with the village government if he serves on the public body.



DECEMBER 27, 1979



A silent auction raised $70 for a scholarship fund at the Christmas dinner of the Noble County Business and Professional Women's Club, which was recently at First United Presbyterian Church.



DECEMBER 27, 1989



Tom Wright, postal clerk at the Byesville Post Office, is retiring after 29 years of service. He was called one of the most popular U.S. Postal Service employees in Byesville history.



DECEMBER 27, 1999



Todd Moore, son of Gene Moore, New Concord, was a member of the 1999 Ohio State University Livestock Selection and Evaluation Team. The team competed in seven contests throughout the United States and placed first in the All East Evaluation Contest, second in the Main Event and third at the Keystone.