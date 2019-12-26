WOOSTER — Two homeless men were sleeping on the steps of Trinity United Church of Christ shortly before 3 a.m. on July 24 when they were awoken by a group of three teenage boys, who beat them using rocks, a baseball bat and their own hands.



Security cameras at the church captured the assault, which caused injuries to both men, and sparked outrage in the community. The church allows homeless people to sleep under its covered stairwell at the corner of East North and North Buckeye streets if they have nowhere else to go. And over the summer, pastor Kevan Franklin said the beating of the two men was the latest and most serious in a series of overnight incidents at the church, including rocks being thrown through the glass of the door at the top of the stairwell.



One of the assault victims, a 33-year-old Wooster man who has developmental and mental health issues, had blood on his forehead and a cut on his knee after the assault, injuries which were treated at the scene. The other man, a 39-year-old veteran, sustained cuts and scrapes on his hands and injuries to the back of his head. He was taken to Wooster Community Hospital for treatment.



Six days after the assault, Wooster police announced that they had identified all three teenage suspects. Two boys, a 13-year-old and a 16-year-old, were charged Aug. 15 in Wayne County Juvenile Court. The next day, a Wayne County grand jury indicted 18-year-old Richard Luper, of Wooster, on two counts of felonious assault with a deadly weapon, second-degree felonies, and one count of assault, a first-degree misdemeanor in Wayne County Common Pleas Court.



By late November, both of the boys admitted to the charges against them — one count each of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and assault, a first-degree misdemeanor. The 14-year-old was ordered to complete the program at a community correctional facility in Marion, followed by an indefinite period of probation that could go until he turns 21. The disposition hearing for the 16-year-old is scheduled for Feb. 11 in juvenile court.



Luper pleaded guilty to one count of felonious assault and one count of misdemeanor assault, while prosecutors dismissed the additional felonious assault charge. He is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 12, and could face anywhere from from two to 12 years in prison.



— Reporter Jack Rooney can be reached at 330-287-1645 or jrooney@the-daily-record.com. He is on Twitter at twitter.com/RooneyReports.