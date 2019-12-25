



COVENTRY TWP. Akron Metropolitan Area Transportation Study (AMATS) recently released its report of high accident intersections in Summit County.

During the Dec. 12 board meeting, Coventry Township trustees heard from Summit County Engineer Representative Dave Koontz about the report. He said there are five county intersections included in the report, with two of them in Coventry.

The intersections in Coventry are South Main Street at Killian Road and Killian Road at South Arlington Road. The intersection of South Arlington Road at Chenoweth Road in Green was also included in the report.

South Main Street at Killian Road had 19 crashes, Killian Road at South Arlington Road had 34 crashes and South Arlington Road at Chenoweth Road had 25 crashes between 2016 and 2018.

The other two intersections were in northern Summit County.

Koontz said all five intersections will undergo a safety study to determine what improvements should be made.

Koontz also announced that Portage Lakes Drive from Manchester Road to Cormany Road will be resurfaced next year.

In other business Dec. 12, trustees:

• Approved a resolution enacting OTARMA’s coverage document as the townships Employee Dishonesty and Faithful Performance of Duty Policy. This will save the township money and be in place of surety bonds for public officials.

• Approved to not request a hearing for the transfer a D5 & D6 liquor license permit from Brothers Beverage Company (doing business as Bar 4, 2nd floor & Multi Level Patio at 530 Portage Lakes Drive) to 530 Portage Lakes Drive (doing business as Bar 4 2nd floor & Multi Level Patio).

• Heard from Trustee Edward Diebold who thanked the Portage Lakes Ducks for its $500 donation for LED lights for the clock tower. He also thanked Canton Road Garden Center for giving the township a good price on a pine rope to be wrapped on the fence near the clock tower.

• Heard from Township Administrator Anna Bryant that the windows are ordered for the administration office and should arrive early next year. The windows are being paid for through a NOPEC grant.

• Heard from outgoing Trustees Robert Saffian and Richard Kutuchief who bided farewell and thanked the community for those who supported them in the election.

The next Coventry Township Trustees Meeting is set for 7 p.m. Jan. 9 at Town Hall.