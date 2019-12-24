New store will be along Fulton Drive NW on what was Tam O’Shanter golf course.

JACKSON TWP. Travelers along Fulton Drive NW have seen the changes over the past two weeks.

The trees are gone. The farmhouse has been demolished. The barn soon will be dismantled.

Work has started to make way for the Belden Village shopping district's next big-box retailer, a Meijer supercenter.

The 160,000-square-foot store, along with an adjacent convenience center and gasoline station, will use about 15 of the 61 acres set aside for retail development at the former Tam O'Shanter golf course.

Most of the course property is being developed for parks; about 200 acres will be used by Stark Parks and 40 acres by Jackson Township.

Land set aside for development was sold to ABC Development, which in turn has sold two parcels to Meijer Stores Limited Partnership. Plans for the remaining five parcels, about 43.4 acres, haven't been announced. ABC Development has offices in Medina.

Several local companies, including Haymaker Tree and Lawn based in Jackson Township, are involved with the project.

Tam O'Shanter golf course closed in November 2018. During the 1920s, developer T.K. Harris bought several farms in Jackson Township, then created Hills and Dales village and the golf course. The farmhouse and barn date to before the golf course was developed.

Meijer is based in Grand Rapids, Mich., and has more than 240 locations. About half of the company's stores are in Michigan, with remaining locations in Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

The chain started as a grocery in 1934. It's credited with launching the supercenter concept of combining a department store and a grocery, building its first combined store in 1962.