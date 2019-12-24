Patricia Faulhaber TheSuburbanite.com correspondent

Tuesday

Dec 24, 2019 at 12:00 PM



LAKE TWP. During the regular meeting on Dec. 16, the Lake Local Schools Board of Education appointed current board President David Poling as the President Pro-tempore to conduct the organizational meeting at 7 p.m., Jan. 13.


The board set the required annual organizational meeting for 7 p.m., with the regular meeting immediately following. Both meetings will be held at Lake Elementary in the cafetorium.


OTHER ACTIONS:


• Held the monthly Hartville Lion’s Club, Uniontown Lion’s Club and the Lake Board of Education recognition program. The following students and staff were recognized: Olivia Sibert and Tyler Schultz, 3rd grade; Natalie Senters and Alex Urdiales, 5th grade; Jacy Kinsley and Micah Coblentz, 8th grade; Rachael Hardy and Dylan Graef, 12th grade. Also, recognized Kiel Gallina, teacher of the month; Kathie Nish, employee of the month; and Ken Brott, volunteer of the month.


• Approved the district calendar for the 2020-21 school year.


• Approved a list of coaches for the 2019-20 school year including:


Jason Hance: Varsity baseball assistant coach/community coach


William Buckerfield: Assistant JV baseball coach


Mitchell Spotleson: Assistant freshmen baseball coach


Katie Dougherty: Volunteer assistant gymnastics coach


Mi chael Benson: Assistant varsity track coach


Nathan Klein: Assistant varsity baseball coach


Frank Pilato: Head middle school track coach


Casey Rife: Assistant middle school track coach


Ron Viscounte: Assistant varsity track coach


Jeff Wertman: Assistant varsity track coach


Ken Wolfe: Assistant middle school track coach


Dave Wood: Assistant middle school track coach


Chris Kallai: Volunteer assistant wrestling coach


UP NEXT: Meets 7:00 p.m. on Jan. 13 for an organizational meeting with the regular meeting immediately following at Lake Elementary School, Cafetorium