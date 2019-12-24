



LAKE TWP. During the regular meeting on Dec. 16, the Lake Local Schools Board of Education appointed current board President David Poling as the President Pro-tempore to conduct the organizational meeting at 7 p.m., Jan. 13.

The board set the required annual organizational meeting for 7 p.m., with the regular meeting immediately following. Both meetings will be held at Lake Elementary in the cafetorium.

OTHER ACTIONS:

• Held the monthly Hartville Lion’s Club, Uniontown Lion’s Club and the Lake Board of Education recognition program. The following students and staff were recognized: Olivia Sibert and Tyler Schultz, 3rd grade; Natalie Senters and Alex Urdiales, 5th grade; Jacy Kinsley and Micah Coblentz, 8th grade; Rachael Hardy and Dylan Graef, 12th grade. Also, recognized Kiel Gallina, teacher of the month; Kathie Nish, employee of the month; and Ken Brott, volunteer of the month.

• Approved the district calendar for the 2020-21 school year.

• Approved a list of coaches for the 2019-20 school year including:

Jason Hance: Varsity baseball assistant coach/community coach

William Buckerfield: Assistant JV baseball coach

Mitchell Spotleson: Assistant freshmen baseball coach

Katie Dougherty: Volunteer assistant gymnastics coach

Mi chael Benson: Assistant varsity track coach

Nathan Klein: Assistant varsity baseball coach

Frank Pilato: Head middle school track coach

Casey Rife: Assistant middle school track coach

Ron Viscounte: Assistant varsity track coach

Jeff Wertman: Assistant varsity track coach

Ken Wolfe: Assistant middle school track coach

Dave Wood: Assistant middle school track coach

Chris Kallai: Volunteer assistant wrestling coach

UP NEXT: Meets 7:00 p.m. on Jan. 13 for an organizational meeting with the regular meeting immediately following at Lake Elementary School, Cafetorium