



GREEN The city’s $33.8 million 2020 operating appropriations budget was approved at the final Green City Council meeting Dec. 10.

The vote, however, did not come without concerns from some on Council. At-Large Councilman Stephen Dyer introduced, then withdrew and omnibus package of proposed amendments to the budget.

“I would encourage future councils to do their jobs with these issues,” Dyer said, following his withdrawal of the amendments. “And ask the questions on budgets as other communities do. I would think a budget this size would (include) more legislative input. So I am supporting this legislation, but with reservations.”

The budget passed by a 6-1 vote, with Ward 4 Councilman Matt Shaughnessy voting no.

Finance Director Steven Schmidt said the 2020 budget represents a 1.78 percent increase over actual 2019 appropriations. Councilman-At-Large and finance committee chairman Chris Humphry noted the largest budget increase is a $650,000 appropriation related to the opening and staffing of Fire Station 3.

Companion legislation to approve the city’s proposed $20.9 million capital appropriations budget was given time. Humphry explained that this legislation is expected to be voted upon at Council’s first meeting in 2020, since the city is still awaiting year-end 2019 income tax revenue figures.

Other actions

• Council voted down a proposed resolution to change Council rules and prohibit members from making false criminal accusations against other members. The legislation failed 4-3, with Councilpersons Shaughnessy, Dyer and Justin Speight voting for, and Humphrey, Barbara Babbitt, Rocco Yeargin and Bob Young voting against.

• Mayor Gerard Neugebauer’s recommended 2020 appointments to the board of zoning appeals, planning and zoning commission, and historic preservation commission were approved by Council.

Neugebauer noted that Brent Kuwatch and Susan Allen are five-year reappointments to the planning and zoning and historic preservation commissions, respectively. Neubert, who served on the most recent city charter review commission, replaces Stephanie Cherok on the board of zoning appeals.

• Council authorized the city to enter into three-year contracts with various engineering, construction management and testing companies for professional services. City Engineer Paul Pickett said 18 of the 20 selected firms have done business with the city in the past.

• A $126,776 contract with Signal Service Company for the Mayfair East street light replacement project was approved, along with an annual agreement between the city and the Summit County legal defenders office for public defense services.