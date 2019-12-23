Are you looking for something to do? Here’s what’s happening around the area.

Dec. 23

Red Cross blood drive: 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Massillon Recreation Center, 505 Erie St. N, Massillon.

Visit Santa: noon to 2:30 p.m. at Santa’s Cottage, Duncan Plaza, downtown Massillon. Information: www.downtownmassillon.net.

Holidays at Spring Hill: 1 to 4 p.m. at Spring Hill Historic Home, 1401 Spring Hill Lane NE, Massillon. Enjoy a self-guided holiday themed tour and music. Admission: $4. Children 5 and younger free. Information: www.springhillhisotrichome.org.

Dec. 26

Blood drive: noon to 5 p.m. at Quaker Steak and Lube, 6081 Dressler Road NW, Jackson Township.

Holidays at Spring Hill: 1 to 4 p.m. at Spring Hill Historic Home, 1401 Spring Hill Lane NE, Massillon. Enjoy a self-guided holiday themed tour and music. Admission: $4. Children 5 and younger free. Information: www.springhillhisotrichome.org.

Dec. 27

Holidays at Spring Hill: 1 to 4 p.m. at Spring Hill Historic Home, 1401 Spring Hill Lane NE, Massillon. Enjoy a self-guided holiday themed tour and music. Admission: $4. Children 5 and younger free. Information: www.springhillhisotrichome.org.

Dec. 28

Free community breakfast: 10 a.m. to noon at Grace United Church of Christ, 933 Main Ave. W, Massillon. Everyone is welcome.

Holidays at Spring Hill: 1 to 4 p.m. at Spring Hill Historic Home, 1401 Spring Hill Lane NE, Massillon. Enjoy a self-guided holiday themed tour and music. Admission: $4. Children 5 and younger free. Information: www.springhillhisotrichome.org.