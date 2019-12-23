



JACKSON TWP. During the regular meeting on Dec. 17, the Jackson Local Schools Board of Education approved the purchase of two vans.

The board approved buying two, 2020 Ford eight passenger vans from Middletown Ford for a total cost of $65,166.

OTHER ACTIONS:

• Set the annual, required organizational meeting for 5 p.m., Jan. 14 at Strausser Elementary School, the regular monthly meeting will immediately follow.

• Approved the current board president Tom Winkhart as the President Pro Tem for the January organizational meeting.

• Went into executive session to discuss personnel, security and the purchase of property for public purposes with no action taken.

UP NEXT: Meets 5 p.m. Jan. 14 at Strausser Elementary School