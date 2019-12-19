



GREEN Another roundabout is in the works as the city of Green has plans to construct one at the intersection of Greensburg Road and Arlington Road.

The city recently held two public meetings about the project where the community could ask questions and learn about the project.

Michael Brehm, director of partnerships for EMH&T, said the city recognized the intersection as one to study several years ago. He said the focus was on capacity and there are some delays, especially for drivers northbound on Arlington Road trying to turn left onto Greensburg Road at peak times.

Brehm said roundabouts are not ideal for every intersection, but believes this intersection is a great candidate.

Approximately 15,000 cars travel daily on Arlington Road heading north through the intersection while 7,000 travel south. Also, approximately 7,000 travel east and west each day at the intersection.

The single-lane roundabout is expected to be constructed in 2021, which will help improve traffic flow and create a safer intersection. There will also be a southbound right turn lane for traffic continuing south on Arlington Road.

Green Engineer Paul Pickett said the project will cost between $1 million to $2 million. One of the advantages, he said, is the fact the city already owns the property where the roundabout will be constructed and no right-of-way will need to be obtained.

As a part of the project, a small wetland-like feature will be constructed for stormwater and street lights will also be added to light the intersection.

The new roundabout will be shifted slightly east of the current intersection, so much of the construction will be able to be done with the existing road open. There will be a several week closure of Arlington Road when the tie-in of the road to the roundabout is made. There will also be a several week closure of Greensburg Road when the tie-in is made.

When Arlington Road is closed, Greensburg Road will remain open and vice versa Pickett said.

Both closures are expected to be fairly short and the city hopes to have the closures when school is out for the summer.

Resident Tony Ziehler asked about sidewalks as a part of the project. Pickett said since the city doesn’t know what kind of connections will be made in that area as a part of the Master Trail Plan, it is not including sidewalks at this time.

Pastor Glenn Rogers from Temple Baptist Church, which is near the intersection, raised some concerns about stormwater and if there would be additional water on their property.

Pickett and Brehm said the wetland created will be able to store more water and will not create additional flooding concerns.