Dec. 20

• Spring Hill celebrates the holidays with the home fully decorated and Christmas Carols through Jan. 5. The home will be open for self-guided holiday themed tours and with music. Spring Hill is open 1 to 4 p.m. and is closed Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year’s Eve, New Years Day. The cost is $4 for adults, kids 5 and under free. Spring Hill is just east of the Lake Avenue intersections with Wales Road Northwest. Visit www.springhillhistorichome.org for more information or call 330-833-6749.

Dec. 21

• The Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E., presents a Tween Time Christmas Party from 2 to 3 p.m. Grades 4 through 8 will make fun snowman jars from recycled materials and enjoy festive snacks and make their own candy. The program is free and no registration is needed. For more information call 330-832-9831, ext. 317, or visit the library’s website at www.massillonlibrary.org.

Dec. 28

• The Stark Parks Running Stark Speaker Series is hosting Hall of Fame Marathon coach Tina Oprean at 9:30 a.m. If you’re a runner, would like to become a runner, or simply looking for information on how to be healthier, join in the third annual Running Stark Speaker Series. The presentation will be held at the Exploration Gateway, at the north entrance of Sippo Lake Park in Perry Township, 5712 12th St. NW. Want to get a run in before the event? Join Stark Parks for parkrun, a free, timed 5k every Saturday at 8 a.m. beginning in the lower parking lot. For more information, call 330-409-8993.