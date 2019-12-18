



LAKE TWP. During the regular meeting on Dec. 9, the Lake Township Board of Trustees approved raising a few of the township’s zoning fees.

The new zoning fees take effect Jan. 1, 2020. Trustees President Jeremy Yoder said that the township’s zoning fees haven’t been raised in over 15 years.

“Our fees have been well below what other townships have been charging,” Yoder said.

Not all fees have been raised but those fees effected by the raise went up between $10 to $50 each.

OTHER ACTIONS:

• Authorized paying bills as of Dec. 9 in the amount of $950,812.

• Approved lowering the weight limit on township roads by 25 percent of the legal limit during times of thawing and moisture.

• Approved the purchase of computer parts to build a new laptop for in-car dash and body cam videos at a cost of $1,700.

UP NEXT: Meets 6:30 p.m. Dec. 23 at Township Hall