Here’s who met Wednesday’s filing deadline.
CANDIDATES
* incumbent
Congressman - 7th Congressional District
Democrat
Patrick Pikus
Libertarian
Brandon Lape
Republican
Bob Gibbs*
Congressman - 13th Congressional District
Democrat
Tim Ryan*
Libertarian
Michael Fricke
Republican
Christina M. Hagan
Duane Hennen
Louis G. Lyras
Richard A. Morckel
Jason Mormando
Robert J. Santos
Donald Truex
Congressman - 16th Congressional District
Democrat
Aaron Paul Godfrey
Ronald Karpus III
Republican
Anthony Gonzalez*
State Representative - 38th Ohio House District
Democrat
Joe Campbell
Republican
Bill Roemer*
Republican
State Representative - 48th Ohio House District
Republican
Scott Oelslager*
State Representative - 49th Ohio House District
Democrat
Thomas E. West*
Republican
James Haavisto
State Representative - 50th Ohio House District
Democrat
Brian K. Simeone
Republican
Reggie Stoltzfus*
Stark County Court of Common Pleas judge, term starting Jan. 1, 2021
Republican
Kristin G. Farmer*
Stark County Court of Common Pleas judge, term starting Jan. 4, 2021
Democrat
Frank G. Forchione*
Stark County Court of Common Pleas judge, term starting Feb. 9, 2021
Democrat
Taryn L. Heath*
Stark County Probate Court judge
Democrat
Angela Alexander
Republican
Dixie Park*
Ohio 5th District Court of Appeals judge, term starting Feb. 9, 2021
Democrat
William B. Hoffman*
Republican
Jeff Furr
Stark County Clerk of Courts
Democrat
Louis P. Giavasis*
Republican
Lynn Miller Todaro
Stark County Coroner
Democrat
Anthony P. Bertin*
Republican
Ronald R. Rusnak
Stark County commissioner, term starting Jan. 2, 2021
Democrat
Katherine Baylock
Republican
Bill Smith*
Stark County commissioner, term starting Jan. 3, 2021
Republican
Richard Regula*
Stark County Engineer
Democrat
Keith A. Bennett*
Stark County Recorder
Democrat
Rick Campbell*
Republican
Jamie Walters
Stark County Prosecutor
Democrat
John D. Ferrero*
Republican
Kyle L. Stone
Stark County Sheriff
Democrat
George T. Maier*
Stark County Treasurer
Republican
Alexander A. Zumbar*
State Central Committee - 29th Senate District - Man
Republican Party
Curt Braden
State Central Committee - 29th Senate District - Woman
Sarah M. Brown
State Central Committee - 7th Congressional District - Man
Libertarian
Patrick J. Glasgow
ISSUES
Stark County Park District, renewal, continued acquisition, planning, development, operation, maintenance and protection of park system, 1 mill, eight years, commencing 2020.
Plain Township Fire District, renewal, 8.7 mills, fire levy, five years, commencing in 2020
Paris Township Road District Number One, additional, 2 mills, road levy, five years, commencing 2020
Tuscarawas Township, replacement, 1.5 mills, road levy, five years, commencing 2020
Tuscarawas Township, renewal, 1 mill, fire levy, five years, commencing 2020
Perry Township, renewal, 4.9 mills, fire levy, five years, commencing in 2020
Jackson Township, replacement, 7.5 mills, fire levy, five years, commencing in 2020.
Sugar Creek Township Road District, renewal, 2.3 mills, road levy, 10 years, commencing 2020.
Louisville Public Library District, renewal, 1.0 mill, current expenses, five years, commencing in 2020.
Perry Local School District, bond issue, $58,350,000, 3.9 mills, maximum of 35 years and an additional 1.5 mills for a continuing period of time.
North Canton City School District, bond issue, $58.5 million, 3.6 mills, maximum 36 years.
Tuscarawas Valley Local School District (Tuscarawas and Stark counties), renewal, 1.1 mills, emergency requirements, 10 years, commencing 2021.
Sandy Creek Joint Fire District (Stark, Carroll and Columbiana counties), additional, 3 mills, fire levy, five years, commencing 2020.
Louisville City School District, additional, 6.7 mills, emergency requirements, five years, commencing 2020.
Canton City School District, additional, 7.9 mills, current expenses, continuing period of time, commencing 2020.
Local Option - Jackson Township 29, Sunday sales, wine and mixed beverages and spirituous liquor, 10 a.m. and midnight, Glenmoor Country Club, 4191 Glenmoor Road NW.
Local Option - Canton 7-G, sale of beer, Marc Glassman Inc. doing business as Marc’ Canton, 3112 Cleveland Ave. NW.
Local Option - Canton 7-G, sale of wine and mixed beverages, Marc Glassman Inc. doing business as Marc’s Canton, 3112 Cleveland Ave. NW
Local Option - Lake Township B, sale of beer, wine and mixed beverages, Speedway LLC doing business as Speedway 3403, 1100 W Maple St., Hartville
Local Option - Lake Township B, Sunday sale of wine and mixed beverages, 11 a.m. and midnight, Speedway LLC doing business as Speedway 3403, 1100 W. Maple St. in Hartville.
Local Option - Louisville C, Sunday sale of wine and mixed beverages, Enjoys Drive Thru LLC doing business as Enjoys Drive Thru, 306 Enterprise Circle.
Local Option - Canton 6-A, Sunday sale of beer, wine and mixed beverages, 10 a.m. and midnight, Aldi Inc. Ohio doing business as Aldi 65, 2725 Maret St. NE.
Local Option - Canton 2-B, Sunday sale of wine and mixed beverages and spirituous liquor, 10 a.m. and midnight, Canton Palace Theatre Association, doing business as Canton Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N.