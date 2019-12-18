The Batesville American Legion Riders Post 578 recently presented Craig Neuhart, owner of Neuhart’s Service in Batesville, a plaque as a thank you for his support. The Legion Riders have bought items from Craig to be raffled at a fundraiser for veterans. Pictured are: Back row, from left, Steve Hill, member, Ray Lucas, sergeant of arms, Scott Stephens, road captain, Cole Huebner, chaplain, and Darrin Morgan, vice president; front row, Camela Kindle, member, Craig Neuhart, holding his plaque, Mike Huebner, president; and Buck Stephens, treasurer. Lynzi Huebner, supporter of the Legion Riders Post 578 took the photo.