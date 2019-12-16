



JACKSON TWP. The Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center has opened a new center at 4466 Fulton Drive NW in Jackson Township. The new location is part of the organization’s plan for expanding throughout the region.

The orthopaedic, plastic and reconstructive clinic, which is the hospital’s first specialty clinic location in Stark County, opened on Sept. 16 and held a ribbon cutting and open house on Dec. 3.

“We serve a growing patient base in Stark County, so our new clinic in Canton is an ideal location for delivering nationally renowned orthopaedic, plastic and reconstructive care,” said Holli Cholley, RN, BSN, M.B.A., chief nursing and operations officer, in a press release. “Patients in Stark and surrounding counties will now have convenient access to world-class care right in their own backyard.”

Outpatient services at the new Canton clinic include assessment, treatment and post-surgical care for the entire range of orthopaedic conditions, whether due to injury, overuse or degenerative disorders. Plastic surgery services include assessment, treatment and post-surgical care for cosmetic and reconstructive procedures, as well as non-invasive cosmetic treatments for the skin, face and body.

The team of surgeons at the Jackson Township location has expertise in diverse specialty areas including total joint replacement of the hip, shoulder, ankle and knee; comprehensive care of the hand, wrist, and spine; sports medicine; pediatric orthopaedics, as well as plastic and reconstructive surgery.

“Our experienced and skilled surgeons provide the highest level of orthopaedic and reconstructive care,” said Cholley. “We are excited to bring this nationally renowned care to Stark County.”

The Jackson Township team includes orthopaedic surgeons John Biondi, M.D.; Douglas Ehrler, M.D.; Paul Fleissner, M.D.; James Kennedy, M.D.; Robert Kepley, M.D.; Nathan Monaco, M.D.; Curtis Noel, M.D.; Ryan Urchek, M.D.; Rafal Stachowicz, M.D.; and Rajiv Taliwal, M.D. Plastic and reconstructive surgery consults, treatment and post-surgical care are provided by Shayda Mirhaidari, M.D.

Walk-In Orthopaedic Care is also available. Crystal Clinic QuickCare treats orthopaedic and sports medicine injuries on a walk-in basis without an appointment. Hours are weekdays from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. and Saturdays, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Crystal Clinic QuickCare offers a convenient option for expert treatment of orthopaedic and sports medicine injuries, including broken bones, sprains, strains and other injuries of the bones, joints and muscles. The medical providers focus solely on orthopaedics, so treatment at Crystal Clinic QuickCare is usually more prompt and less expensive than an emergency room or urgent care visit.

QuickCare is part of many employer healthcare programs and accepts virtually all major insurance plans. For more information, call 888-730-8321 or visit crystalquickcare.com.

About Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center

Nationally renowned for orthopaedic care, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center is a physician owned, orthopaedic specialty hospital system with board-certified and fellowship-trained orthopaedic surgeons who perform more than 15,500 surgeries each year. Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons, a division of Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center, are experts in treating soft tissue defects related to orthopaedic injuries.

It provides the entire spectrum of plastic surgery – from reconstruction to cosmetic procedures. With locations throughout Northeast Ohio, CrystalClinic Orthopaedic Center is one of only 13 hospitals in the nation, and the only one in Ohio, to earn Joint Commission certifications in total hip, total knee, total shoulder and spinal fusion procedures. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services awarded Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center its highest rating for Overall Hospital Quality. In ratings of America’s Top-

Quality Hospitals, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center is among the Top 15 in the nation for major orthopaedic surgery, and rated No. 1 in Northeast Ohio for spinal surgery and joint replacement, according to the medical-specific CareChex National Quality Rating Database (Quantros Analytics).

To schedule an appointment in Jackson Township, call 888-990-0944. For more information, visit www.crystalclinic.com.