



GREEN Stouffer Realty opened its eighth area office at 1531 Boettler Road in Green.

Stouffer employs more than 185 agents and specialists and seasoned realtor Linda Hartong and her staff have joined team in Green.

Hartong brings 45 years of experience as a licensed realtor and she is a longtime resident of Portage Lakes. She is a member of the Ohio Association of Realtor’s President’s Sales Club, Akron-Cleveland Board of Realtors, Ohio Association of Realtors and National Association of Realtors. She is certified as a Residential Specialist and New Home Sales Professional as well as an Accredited Buyer's Representative. Community-minded, Hartong has decorated and donated a themed Christmas tree to the Holiday Tree Festival for Akron Children’s Hospital Medical Center for 10 years. Joining her at Stouffer Realty is her husband, Chip, a licensed realtor and Jackie Hineline, personal assistant and realtor.