



NEW FRANKLIN A women’s four-person crew with Portage Lakes Rowing Association (PLRA), based out of Craftsmen Park, ended its 2019 season with back-to-back gold medals in the women’s masters coxed four (4+) heat at the Hoover Fall Classic on Oct. 12 and at the Speakmon Memorial Regatta on Oct. 27, both in Columbus.

The boat consisted of Kelly Ward-Smith, of Jackson Township; Jennifer Ratzer, of Coventry Township; Margaret Rhodes, of Canal Fulton; and Nicole Spain, of Jackson Township. Fellow PLRA rower Sidney Freeman, of Rootstown, filled in as coxswain at the Hoover Fall Classic.

The team finished the approximately 5,000-meter course in 26:56.4 at the Hoover in very windy conditions and 21:47.2 at the Speakmon.

PLRA crews competed in five regattas this season, in Cleveland, Columbus, Zanesville and Rochester, N.Y.

Learn to Row

Interested in learning how to row? Have previous rowing experience? Email to receive information on the spring 2020 rowing season, when dates are announced. There will be a second learn-to-row session for the fall 2020 season. People will learn about the technique, calls, and equipment involved with rowing. The class is split into two segments with the first being on land, and the second being on the water. Experienced rowers from both the masters and competitive teams help run the course and will be out on the water with you.

The learn-to-row session leads into the novice program and eventually into either the competitive or masters programs. It is mandatory that all novices first participate in one learn to row session. The learn-to-row fee is $50. Anyone ages 18 years and up is welcome.

For more information or to be added to the email list for the spring session, please email LearnToRowPLRA@gmail.com.

About Portage Lakes Rowing Association

Portage Lakes Rowing Association (PLRA), founded in 2005, is a 501(c)(3) offering the only organized sweep rowing club in the Akron/Canton area. It offers amateur athletic programs for both competitive and recreational rowers of all skill levels. Rowing from mid-April through mid-November, PLRA offers the opportunity to be on the water multiple days a week in the club's fleet of 8-person and 4-person rowing shells.

PLRA rows out of Rex Lake with the boathouse located at Craftsmen Park. When the weather is nice we race around Rex, Mud and Turkeyfoot Lakes. If it's not, training is indoors.