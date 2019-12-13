



GREEN It has been a long time coming, but according to staff at Portage Lakes Career Center (PLCC), their work paid off recently as more than 100 former PLCC students and staff members attended the first ever alumni association meeting.

It was a PLCC reunion for the decades as students going back to when the the school first opened in 1977 came back to meet old friends, former teachers and other alumni.

While walking the halls of the school, former students were comparing the differences from when they attended to now. The carpet is different; the lockers are different colors; it was bigger, brighter and stories of fond memories were exchanged.

Since the time of the school’s beginnings, 7,866 students have graduated from the career center. Enrollment has gone up and down through the years, but consistently ranges from 170 to 200 students attending.

Veronica Baca Bernel, associate principal for student services, said the name changed from Portage Lakes Joint Vocational to Portage Lakes Career Center in 1989, and in 1999, most of the programs from Springfield High School transferred over to PLCC.

“Prior to that, it was only Manchester, Green and Coventry students who attended the programs housed here,” Baca Bernel said.

Springfield continues today to have two of the business-related programs housed in the high school and Green High School also has a program.

PLCC has become a great source of education for those students wanting to take certain avenues in their future careers. Many of the alum attending the meeting shared their PLCC experiences and what the school did for them.

Superintendent Kim Redmond said the world of work is changing and PLCC is striving to stay ahead of the game.

“Our new vision for the future is extraordinary experiences, every student, every day,” Richard said. “We know that we are a school of choice and that we prepare our students for a successful transition to employment, enlistment and enrollment in post-secondary opportunities.”

She continued to explain that this is the first attempt to form an alumni association and that it will take the graduates to carry the torch.

“I hope tonight is the first night of a PLCC legacy,” said Redmond.

There were many success stories shared throughout the evening including one that involved a family who had all 10 of their children graduate from PLCC throughout the years of 1982 to 2003. The Milosevic brothers and sisters from Green have all gone on to be successful and eight of them were able to attend the evening. Two live out of state.

The culinary class with instructor Chef Courtney Bennett made and served appetizers.

Alumni meetings are being planned for February and March or April. The goal is to form a committee of people that would be interested in establishing a PLCC Alumni Foundation.

Principal Mike Kaschak said they are finding that graduates of the career center are doing amazing things and that they want to know where they are and what they are doing. Kaschak and other staff members reminisced with former students and heard about life after PLCC.

The idea came about because through the years as former students have come back to PLCC to say hello, check in for job opportunities or to sign up for adult education classes. They have told the staff many times how happy they are that they chose PLCC.

Skills USA and the PLCC leadership team were on hand to provide former students with the updates on what is currently happening at the career center. Student ambassadors took alumni on tours of the school. The DJ for the evening, Tony Stock, was a former student in the network computer technology and went to Stark State and continued in visual design and imaging and DJ’s on the side.

“Tonight has been a dream for many years for the Board of Education,” Redmond said. “It is a testament to this school to see all of you here tonight. Tonight, is about and for you.”