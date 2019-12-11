NEW FRANKLIN

A Manchester High School sophomore reportedly started to speak with an officer on site after an assembly on Nov. 27. The sophomore said, “You need to stay out of the evidence room because you are sniffing too much coke.” The sophomore also said that officer was a joke. The officer told him to stop talking and to leave the building with all of his other classmates. The sophomore grabbed the officer’s shoulder and the officer then pulled away and advised the student not to put his hand on him. The sophomore again refused to leave the building when asked and waved a hand in the officer’s face. He was told to go to the principal’s office. Instead, the sophomore started walking away, screaming profanities at the officer. The officer told the student he was under arrest for being unruly and grabbed his arm. The student continued to resist and yell profanities even when a second officer arrived. He was taken to the ground where he was handcuffed. He was charged with disorderly conduct, unruly juvenile and resisting arrest.

During a traffic stop for a possible DUI on Dec. 1, a driver had glassy eyes and slow speech with a slight slur. He performed the standardized field sobriety test and failed. He was arrested for OVI and released to his daughter.

During an investigation of a reported suspicious vehicle on Dec. 1, the passenger said she had received several calls and texts to report to the location for work. The passenger ended up having a warrant and she was placed under arrest and turned over to Summit County Sheriff's Office. The driver said he was giving a ride to the passenger so that she could make her appointment for work. The officer saw two open containers of alcohol in the vehicle. The man said one of those was his. He was then placed under arrest and released with a summons.

On Nov. 13, a man reported that a couple who he did not know had knocked on his door. Officers decided to monitor the property. Less than two hours later, officers observed a vehicle pull into the man’s driveway. The officers questioned the people in the car who advised they were just turning around. On Nov. 13 and Nov. 15-18, the same suspicious activity occurred. An investigation found that an unknown subject was texting prostitutes phone numbers found on known online escorting websites. On Dec. 1, the man reported a suspicious vehicle pulled into his driveway. Officers arrived on scene and made contact with the occupants. The couple in the car said they were responding to an online advertisement that the woman had posted for sexual services. The driver drove the woman for her protection. The driver also said that the man had argued with him and had one of his friend’s block the car so they couldn’t leave. The driver had feared for their safety. The woman was advised that someone was pranking her and the man at the address by requesting her services. She agreed to assist the police with the investigation and sent screenshots of the text request for her services. The phone number was a spoof number. On Dec. 2, police sent an emergency information request to the spoof company for the subscriber and IP information. The company obliged and the police went to visit the home of the subscriber. A woman and her son were at home and police explained the situation. The son stated that he had texted the girls as a prank. The next day, the son was arrested.

SPRINGFIELD TWP.

An 11-year-old child told police Nov. 28 that his mother had hit him in the face during an argument. He had a chipped tooth and a bloody lip. A witness saw the mother pin the child against a wall. The mother was arrested and officers found three syringes, one loaded with meth, in her purse. She was charged with possession of drugs, possession of drug abuse instruments and domestic violence.

A 28-year-old man was fighting Nov. 29 at an East Waterloo Road pub and then left in red sedan. He was stopped by officers. The bartender said the man had been fighting with his girlfriend and a group of men had been holding him back. The man then started to fight the men holding him back and threw a cell phone. He was issued a summons for disorderly conduct.

A woman got mad at her father Nov. 29 and broke the window of the trailer that they lived in. She then left for a friend’s house. The father wanted to sign charges so a warrant has been issued for the woman’s arrest on disorderly conduct.

During a traffic stop on Nov. 29, a passenger gave false information even though police knew she was wanted on a warrant. She was placed under arrest for obstructing. Police searched the vehicle and found a baggie of crystal meth in the trunk and a short blue straw. Because the items were in the trunk and not in possession of anyone inside the vehicle, the items were sent to be destroyed. The passenger was taken to be processed and started to show signs of an overdose. She said when they were stopped she had swallowed a baggie of Fentanyl. She was given Narcan and taken to the hospital. Tampering with evidence charges will be added to her warrants.

A woman reported Dec. 1 that her boyfriend punched her in the face and pushed her down during an argument. The woman is five months pregnant. During this fight, the woman’s sister tried to stop the boyfriend who then punched her in the face. The boyfriend has a previous domestic violence conviction. The boyfriend was arrested on domestic violence and assault.

A man reported Dec. 1 that ammunition was stolen from his mother’s residence. The man said he used to live there and recently moved out, but that his mother allowed him to keep some things there in the basement. He had not been to check on his things since the beginning of November. The man said that his mother and sister, who live at the residence, say they did not take it. Buckshot, AR magazines, .22 caliber ammunition, birdshot, and .223 caliber ammunition were taken.

A man reported Dec. 2 that he was letting a couple he knew stay at his home. The man went hunting between Nov. 25 and Nov. 28. When he arrived back at his home, the couple were gone and so were some of his belongings, including a shotgun, a 9MM firearm, arrows, a flip phone, $100, a broken computer and his heart and seizure medication.

A woman called police Dec. 2 because she of an issue with her boyfriend. When police arrived, they found that the boyfriend was not even in town and that the woman had been trespassed from the boyfriend’s home before. Police contacted the boyfriend who said he wanted her removed and to press charges. Police attempted to arrest her and she began to resist. She also tried to fight the police officer, kicking him. She was taken to jail on criminal trespass, assault on a peace officer, and resisting arrest.

A woman was lured to a South Arlington Road hotel Dec. 3 by three women, two teenagers and a 25-year-old woman, who were catfishing her and pretending to be a man. The woman got a hotel room and the three women arrived at her door. One of them knocked, pretending to be the man’s daughter. When the woman opened the door, the three women started punching her and stole her phone. The woman knows two of the three women.

UNIONTOWN

A couple was arguing Dec. 6 and police were called. Nothing physical appeared to have happened. The man was showing signs of drug use and he was taken to the hospital.

A man turned in a briefcase that he found on Dec. 6. Inside the briefcase was a checkbook, papers a medical ID badge, seven $20 checks, a laptop, a flash drive, deposit slips, a key and some patient information. An investigation is pending.

HARTVILLE

Ohio State Highway Patrol requested assistance from Hartville Police Department with an unresponsive driver on Dec. 8. He appeared to be intoxicated or under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol. The Highway Patrol handled the rest of the investigation.

People were running a “business” called All Phase Asphalt Company. A resident of Hartville contacted the police department after the “business” asked him for more money for a 100 percent rebate. At this time, four people have been arrested in connection with the scam and are charged with theft by deception. The people had paving equipment including a stolen Bobcat and a stolen heavy-duty trailer. Another man has a warrant out for his arrest in connection with the stolen Bobcat and asphalt scam. More victims have come forward and the total of those scammed has come to over $100,000. The scam was conducted in Ohio, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Indiana, Florida and Texas. The people would approach residents and say they had leftover materials from a previous job and would do the job for a cheap rate. Once the work was started, they would come back and upcharge for additional services until the residents ran out of money or refused. The work was done poorly or sometimes not at all.

COVENTRY TWP.

A woman reported Nov. 30 that she had been missing her newspaper sometimes since October. Then she saw two women in a silver Ford try to take her paper. She yelled at them and they drove away. Other people in the neighborhood have also had issues with missing paper.

A neighbor noticed a couple sneaking around the outside of a residence Dec. 1 and called police. One of the two people had lived in the residence with his mother, but had stolen items before and had been kicked out. Police located the couple hiding in bushes and they found the man had a needle and meth. A bag that the man had been holding had five more needles and two spoons in it. He was charged with possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

A man reported Dec. 6 that three men and one woman entered the banquet area of his Portage Lakes Drive business through an unlocked door and started to drink his alcohol and soda. Then, they stole a bottle of Bacardi, a bottle of grape vodka, a bottle of cherry vodka, a bottle of Captain Morgan, a bottle of Jack Daniels and a bottle of Titos vodka. They can be seen on surveillance video. One man had a moustache and the woman had a leopard print jacket.

Police were responding to a welfare check at a Manchester Road motel on Dec. 7 when they heard shouting coming from another room. Police separated the couple and the woman had a purse, which was unzipped with used needles in it. The woman also had a meth that she said she had gotten from the man she was with this morning. She was arrested for possession of drugs and drug abuse instruments and an active felony warrant. The man had a backpack with several needles in it and cocaine and meth. He was arrested on drug possession and paraphernalia. They were arguing because the man did not answer the door for the motel employee which made the employee tell them that they had to leave or pay more money.

GREEN

Akron Auto Auction reported Nov. 27 that a car stolen because they couldn't find it in their lot. The car was later found it and forgot to tell police. The car was sold and, when the company tried to change the title, it was contacted and reminded that it was still listed as stolen. Records have been updated.

A man was driving on Kingston Road Nov. 27 when a tree branch fell from a tree and hit his vehicle.

A man reported that his trailer was stolen. It was last seen on Nov. 27 at his father's home.

A woman reported Nov. 30 that she being harassed by an ex-friend over Facebook. The woman would not take her friend in after the friend was evicted and their friendship ended. The ex-friend started to disparage her on Facebook. The woman was told to block the ex-friend.

A woman said her boyfriend punched her bathroom door and pushed her onto the bed on Dec. 1. She did not want to prosecute, but she wanted police to tell him he was no longer welcome at her residence. He was warned that if he returned he would be charged with trespassing.

A woman told police Dec. 2 that she had been assaulted by a man at his residence. The woman said she was strangled, but did not have marks on her neck. The man was contacted and he said the woman had been at his home using drugs while he was out of town. He said that he had had an argument with the woman and flushed her drugs down the toilet before he asked her to leave. The woman said she just wanted to leave but could not find the keys to her truck. She let police assist her in her search for the keys. Instead, they found a straw and a baggie of white powder in her wallet. She was searched and they found meth in her pocket. She was arrested for possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was taken to jail.

On Bear Hollow, a woman had a package stolen from her front porch on Dec. 3. It had a ping pong table inside.

A man was stopped Dec. 4 for not having a front bumper. It was found that he was a suspended driver and, during an inventory, police found marijuana in the glove box. He was arrested for possession of marijuana and driving under suspension. He was issued a summons.

Two men were in a fight in the parking lot of of a South Arlington Road business on Dec. 5. One pushed the other and the other retaliated by kicking the first man in the groin. They were advised not to talk to each other anymore or they would be arrested for disorderly conduct.

A woman told police Dec. 6 that she had house guests at her apartment the night before. She had gone to bed with the apartment door unlocked. When she woke up, $600 was missing from her baby bag.

Overnight Dec. 7, someone threw meatballs with rat poison into a man's backyard to poison his dogs. He believes it is his neighbor who he has had some recent issues with. The neighbor said he would never harm animals.

Three men were standing by a vehicle Dec. 7 when police asked them to identify themselves. Two of the men did. One would not give his information. He was told he would be arrested. He said he had been to court for this before and beat it. He was arrested for obstruction of official business and failure to identify. He was taken to jail. The men had been working on the home that they were parked in front of.