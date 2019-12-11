Dec. 13

• The Lakemore Gallery of Fine Arts is hosting its 2019 Christmas Show, featuring the artwork of Lois Ann Mullaly. Diane Richard will be displaying her watercolors, origami, jewelry and journal books. Shew begins at 4 p.m. The event is being at 1500 Canton Road in the Goodwill Industries Lakemore Community Room. Admission is free, light refreshments will be served.

• Join in the fun of a family variety show for all ages, “Jingle Bell Follies” at 8:15 p.m. Dec. 13 and Dec. 14 and at 2:15 p.m. Dec. 15 at Theatre 8:15, 4740 Massillon Road. The show begins at 8:15 p.m. There is something for everyone, songs, dance, holiday skits and a visit from Santa Claus. The cost is $13 for adults, $10 for students and seniors and tickets can be purchased by calling 330-896-0339 or at tickets@theatre8:15.com.

• Bring back an old tradition by making a Yule log this year with your family. Participants will learn about the different evergreens in our area and incorporate them into the craft. Some natural materials will be provided but you may want to bring some from home to personalize it. Registration is required at 330-865-8065.The program is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm/Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Road.

• The Akron Zoo Wild Lights display is a family event for all ages on Dec. 13-15. Visit Santa Land and tell Santa special wishes. Visit the Snow Queen, the snow Princess and the Snowman each day during wild lights from 6 to 8 p.m. Local choirs will perform. Holly Jolly Hillside features lighted North American animals and trees synchronized to music. Stop by panda Treats for a s’more, fresh donut or other great treats and there is much more going on. The events is from 5 to 9 p.m. To view all things to do, cost and additional dates visit https://www.akronzoo.org/wild-lights-event.

Dec. 14

• Drop in from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to join a naturalist at F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm/Campfire Area, 1828 Smith Road, to experience the wonder of hand-feeding black capped chickadees. Discover the fascinating features of this tiny, feathered friend while attempting to get one to feed from your hand. Seed will be provided. Enjoy a toasty campfire and marshmallows, while supplies last. For information, call 330-865-8065.

• Teens ages 13 to 17 are invited to join an interpretive artist for lessons in nature-inspired art. This is a drop-off program. Dress for a mess. Registration is required call 330-865-8065. The program is held at F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm / Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Road.

Dec. 15

• From 1 to 2:30 p.m., stroll along trails to spot winter birds and pause to hand-feed them along the way. Binoculars are recommended. For information, call 330-865-8065. The walk is held at Firestone Metro Park/Tuscarawas Meadows Area, 2620 Harrington Road.

Dec. 18

• From 5 to 6:30 p.m., kids can join a naturalist to discover the fascinating world of trees. Learn how some trees can save your life. Dress warm as part of the program will be outside. For information, call 330-865-8065. The program is at Goodyear Heights Metro Park/Goodyear Lodge, 2077 Newton St.

Dec. 19

• After living one year while trying to avoid plastic, listen to a naturalist's thoughts on living as a plastic-free environmentalist in the age of convenience and disposability from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The program is at Goodyear Heights Metro Park/Goodyear Lodge, 2077 Newton St. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Dec. 20

• Join the program Life Under Lenses from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Goodyear Heights Metro Park/Goodyear Lodge, 2077 Newton St. Get an up-close view of nature under microscopes. Enjoy a brief presentation of extraordinary micro-photography, then look through lenses to view native flora and fauna. Attendees will have a chance to win a Foldscope. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Dec. 20

• Join in the fun of a family variety show for all ages, “Jingle Bell Follies” at 8:15 p.m. Dec. 20 and Dec. 21 at Theatre 8:15, 4740 Massillon Road. There is something for everyone, songs, dance, holiday skits and a visit from Santa Claus. The cost is $13 for adults, $10 for students and seniors and tickets can be purchased by calling 330-896-0339 or at tickets@theatre8:15.com.