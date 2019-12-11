



CANAL FULTON The new Schalmo Family YMCA in Canal Fulton opened its doors Dec. 9 and the facility is taking registrations for new members now.

“The community response has been amazing. We opened registration on Oct. 16, and we sold over 200 memberships in three weeks,” said Executive Director Pam Leddon.

The facility has been in the planning stages since 2012. Leddon said the YMCA has been working with the community in Canal Fulton for more than seven years starting with offering programming at one the Northwest Primary School. From there, a study was completed to see if the community would support a facility. For the past few years, the YMCA has been holding a capital campaign to raise the needed funding.

The result of all that hard work is a 26,300 square foot facility at 976 S. Canal St. Leddon said the land the facility is built on was donated by the city of Canal Fulton which is looking at planning a park area adjacent to the YMCA.

Inside the facility, there is a Wellness Center room that will be filled with cardio equipment, treadmills, stationary bikes, weights and much more. There is a walking path around the perimeter of the room. There is also a community room with a full kitchen; a youth room; a child watch room where parents can leave their kids (ages six weeks to seven years) to be watched while working out ; a youth playroom; a gymnasium lined for basketball, volleyball and pickle ball; full facility locker rooms, a pool with a whirlpool and sauna areas; two individual changing rooms for the pool area; and a large entry area.

“The community room will eventually be open to the community to rent. For now, the Canal Fulton Rotary will be holding their weekly meetings in the room,” Leddon said.

Membership capacity for the facility is 5,000 members. The location will employ five full-time staff and 40 part-time staff. Leddon was the assistant director at the David & Carol David YMCA in Jackson Township. She was with the Jackson YMCA for 20 years starting out working with programming for the first seven years.

“I started working on the programming for the Canal Fulton YMCA while still working as assistant director at the Jackson YMCA. The Canal Fulton community has been highly receptive to the programming we’ve been offering in the area. We also started working with the community to see what they wanted in their own facility.

“There is a large part of the community that is 55 years and older and so the facility includes many features that that age group said they wanted. One example is that we’re planning to offer water aerobics and lap swimming and family swim time for the pool area. Another is the walking track in the Wellness Center room,” Leddon said.

The facility is named after the Don and Carol Schalmo Family. Leddon said the family has been the driving force behind getting a YMCA in the area. The new YMCA is part of the YMCA of Central Stark County along with the Paul and Carol David YMCA and a membership can be used at either location.

“The Schalmo family along with other community members have worked hard to make this happen. Their son Ken is the construction manager for the site and he is donating his time everyday to make this happen. Ken also made all the wooden cabinetry in the building out of his home,” Leddon said. “It’s been a true blessing to have the help from the Schalmo family. They love this community and the YMCA is happy to be a part of it.”

There is also an official ribbon cutting that the community is invited to attend at 10 a.m. on Dec. 21.