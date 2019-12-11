ST. CLAIRSVILLE – Belmont College announces the addition of Ms. Bridgette Dawson to their staff. She assumed the role as Dean of Student Affairs effective Dec. 2.



As Dean of Student Affairs, Dawson will oversee college Advising, Career Services, and Student Life. She will be tasked with implementing and evaluating student success initiatives, as well as leading student retention and completion strategies. Additionally, she will be in charge of student orientations and direct student co-curricular activities.



Dawson comes to Belmont College from West Liberty University, where she worked as Director, Learning and Student Development Center/ADA Coordinator since 2005. Her career has included numerous higher education positions including, Title IX Coordinator at West Liberty University, Retention Coordinator at West Virginia Northern Community College, and Recruiter/Adult Admissions Counselor at Wheeling Jesuit University.



Dawson earned her BA in English from Washington and Jefferson College, as well as an MBA from Wheeling Jesuit University. She begins a doctorate program in Business Administration at Franklin University in January 2020.



"I am so pleased to welcome Bridgette to Belmont," said Dr. Jeremy Vittek, Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs. "Her experience in higher education, student support, and recruitment is highly regarded and our entire staff looks forward to working with her to provide new opportunities for our students."