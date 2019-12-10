Christmas candy and cookie sale



The Women of the Ninth Street United Methodist Church, corner of Ninth Street and Steubenville Avenue, will sponsor a Christmas candy and cookie sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or until sold out) Saturday, at the church.



Robins Road closing



The Guernsey County Highway Department will close Robins Road (County Road 453) between Wintergreen Road (Route 285) and Gregg Street in Senecaville from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, Dec. 11-13, for slip repairs.



Stop 9 Church annual Nativity



The Stop 9 Church of Christ, 60330 Southgate Road in Byesville, will host its annual live, drive-thru Nativity featuring interactive scenes from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 13-14. This year’s theme is God Sent a Savior. The event is free to the public. Call 740-685-2591 for more information.



Friends Serving Friends Christmas dinner



The Stop 9 Church of Christ will host the 30th annual Friends Serving Friends Christmas Day Dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25 at the Stop 9 Youth Activity Center, 60330 Southgate Road in Byesville. Guests are invited to eat a free meal or serve those who visit. Deliveries will also be available. Call 740-685-2591 to schedule a delivery or for more information.