



GREEN The Portage Lakes Career Center Board of Education approved a bid for a new culinary restaurant from Pavlis Construction for $95,863 and authorized the superintendent to approve change orders not to exceed 5 percent during the Nov. 21 meeting.

The culinary class is excited to begin cooking for its new restaurant which will be called the Neon Lime and is expected to be open within the first month or two of the new year. It has been sometime since the school had the restaurant service experience for students.

Assistant Superintendent Lisa Tripney gave an update on Adult Education. She reported the HVAC and welding students are prepping for their Industry Recognized Credentials in their respective fields. She also reported that the Friday “E” experience has been successful to date with guest speakers coming in to present on everything from finance, circuit training, workers’ compensation to drivers’ education training, entry-level self-defense and more.

During the meeting, Coordinator for Marketing and Public Relations Krista Haubert played the newly released video that will be shared with 10th grade students as they make their choices about how to spend their last two years of high school.

Career Pathways Specialist Bridget Comes related to the board the progress being made in the middle school outreach at the home schools. She said she has been, or will, be embedded at each of the four home school districts to assist eighth grade students with career pathway exploration and job opportunities within different fields.

Approved business included:

• A job description for adult education evening receptionist/monitor.

• Contracts were approved for Dustin Hughes, substitute Coordinator of Safety and Security; and Fernando Wanton, adult education evening receptionist/monitor.

• A Memorandum of Understanding between the Portage Lakes Joint Vocational School District Board of Education and Portage Lakes Education Association regarding a networking instructor.

• Superintendent Kim Redmond updated the board on the staff development field trips to CAK, ComDoc, Gervasi, GoJo Industries, Akron Rubber Ducks, Siemen Corporation and Zellers. Staff members visited these businesses and brought back ideas that they can build on to ensure extraordinary experiences for PLCC students.

• Principle Mike Kaschak introduced SkillsUSA students who explained the Wreaths across America program and encouraged those in attendance to support this valuable fundraiser. The Skills USA student organization is seeking support to sponsor a Veteran’s Wreath as part of their Community Service Project. Portage Lakes Career Center Skills USA will be helping Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery to remember and honor veterans by laying remembrance wreaths on the graves of our country's fallen heroes at noon Dec. 14. The group asked for help to honor and remember as many fallen heroes as possible by sponsoring remembrance wreaths, volunteering on Wreaths Day, or inviting your family and friends to attend with you. Visit https://wreathsacrossamerica.org User Group # OH0211P to participate.

• Kaschak announced the students of the month:

Abigail Lohrman, Cosmetology – Green

Ashley Martinez, Pre-Nursing – Coventry

Kendell Viningre, Pre-Nursing – Springfield

Placement Student of the Month:

Eric (Connor) Ingram, Engineering – Manchester – TGC Engineering

• The board entered executive session to prepare for, conduct, or review negotiations. No action was taken upon return from executive session.

The next regular Board of Education meeting will be held at 6 p.m., Dec. 19 at the school, 4401 Shriver Road.