Most students at The College of Wooster have been focused on this week’s final exams, but a few may be looking ahead at a chance to shine on the national stage next month while participating in various student organizations.



Leading the way has been the 34-member moot court team, which includes local siblings Brianna Schmidt and John Schmidt. Three Wooster partnerships, one of which consists of Brianna and Cecelia Payne, will be at the American Moot Court Association National Tournament in Baton Rouge, La., on Jan. 17-18, highlighting an impressive run of results at AMCA-sanctioned regional competitions over the previous month.



In addition to the Payne-Schmidt team, first-year Haley Huett and sophomore Michael Nahhas qualified by advancing to the semifinals of the regional held at Cleveland-Marshall College of Law Nov. 15-16, and juniors Oria Daugherty and Heather Hartmann did so via a quarterfinal showing at the Midwest Regional, hosted by Wooster that same weekend.



John Rudisill, associate professor of philosophy and coach of the moot court team, noted that Wooster is one of just nine schools that will have three or more partnerships at the national tourney and was tantalizingly close to making it six partnerships. "In three of the regionals we competed in, we had another partnership that was a ballot away from also advancing to nationals, so there was a fair amount of heartbreak over this past month as well. But, I know that (those) students will be back and even better next year," he said.



While the emphasis in moot court is on the team, individual honors are also part of each competition, and Wooster also excelled in the orator category. Brianna Schmidt, a senior, earned the top speaker award at the University of Chicago Invitational, and first-year Aidan L’Hommedieu was crowned the individual orator champion at the previously mentioned Cleveland competition. Possibly following in the footsteps of his older sister’s successful moot court career, John Schmidt, a first-year, notched a 10th-place performance individually at the Windy City Regional, which took place at Loyola University Chicago School of Law Nov. 8-9.



At the AMCA National Tournament, Brianna Schmidt, a former national champion in the brief writing category, plus Daugherty and Hartmann, who are now three-time national qualifiers, bring proven experience, which should bode well for Wooster. "The three teams we have representing Wooster at nationals will each be very competitive and capable of making a deep run in the tournament. I’m excited to see how they will argue on that national stage," commented Rudisill.



Alum Featured on NBC Nightly News: A feel-good story at the end of NBC Nightly News’ broadcast on Nov. 23 featured Donnell Wyche, a member of the Class of 1997. Wyche serves as the senior pastor at Vineyard Church of Ann Arbor (Mich.), where an offering last Easter went to purchase past due medical debt for select local community members. The church worked with a nonprofit that buys needy individuals’ debt at a discount, thus relieving them of a huge financial burden. "We care about those who are being oppressed and medical debt is oppression," he summarized during the segment.



Musical, Co-Produced by Alum, Filmed for PBS: The musical "All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914," which tells the compelling story of Allied and German soldiers putting down their weapons and celebrating the holiday together, was recently filmed for a PBS broadcast in the 2020 season, and one of the producers happens to be a Wooster alum. Mary Biedler Gearen, a 1979 graduate of the College, serves on the board of Theater Latté Da, a musical theatre company in Minneapolis, where "All Is Calm" was first developed, and she’s thrilled that "this magnificent story … (that) reminds us of our capacity for good and the costs of war" will be available for the nation to watch.



— Hugh Howard is the director of communication of the Office of College Relations and Marketing at The College of Wooster. This column is published every other week throughout the academic year. For more information on College news and events, visit wooster.edu/?news or call 330-263-2373.