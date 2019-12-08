At a recent John and Annie Glenn Museum activity, we celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. Twenty-eight children ages 8-12 were present.



During the event, we emphasized the importance of each astronaut as he performed his critical duties. We included the vital contributions of the ground crew, mission control crew, recovery team, space scientists, engineers, and tax-payers in this gigantic team endeavor.



Everyone involved received a nod for his/her efforts. But the glamor of the adventure belonged to the three space heroes. To showcase these men, I pinned up a NASA publicity poster of the astronauts in their space suits as they posed formally against a backdrop of stars. The names of these men were printed beneath their portraits.



Orienting the kids, I asked what they knew about the astronauts.



"John Glenn . . ." began one student. "Wait, where is John Glenn?"



"He was watching the launch on TV." I reminded the boy that Glenn’s mission took place in 1962. Apollo 11 astounded the world in 1969.



Another student knew that Neil Armstrong was the first man to step on the moon’s surface. Still another waved his hand and told me that the Toy Story character, Buzz Lightyear, was named for Buzz Aldrin.



After that, it seemed the kids drew a blank. I stood beside the picture of the crew. "Who else is on the Apollo 11 mission?" I actually pointed to Collins’s name.



Finally, a little girl raised her hand and hesitantly read, "Michael Collins?"



After we talked about the jobs of mission commander (Armstrong), scientist and lunar module pilot (Aldrin), and command module pilot (Collins), we watched a short DVD chronicling the mission.



I wanted to hit the concept of teamwork really hard, so I stressed that, without each astronaut’s endeavors, nobody was coming home from the moon. Dramatically, I walked the kids through Collins’s "grab-the-lunar-module-as-it-left-the-moon" docking maneuver.



Even though he didn’t step on the moon, Collins drew the most important job of bringing the crew home. Never think of Michael Collins as the forgotten astronaut.