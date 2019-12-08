



GREEN The Catherine Richards Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, met at the Torok Community Center recently to honor veterans.

Regent Megan Al Chebaina introduced Vietnam veteran Sgt. Mike Rowe, who was the speaker, and he dressed in his original dress blues for the occasion. He was a munitions expert in the 60s and after leaving the Marines, trained others on how to avoid being harmed by land mines and how to spot them. He was also recalled to train active duty military. Rowe has also participated with Toys for Tots for over 30 years.

Member Betty Davis submitted Rowe’s story for the Veterans History Project. The project involves completing a biographical data form, veteran’s release form, a 30-minute taped interview, compiling the veteran’s photographs with a minimum of 10 to 20 pages of memoirs, diaries, or journals, and other historical documents with corresponding forms for each.

The mission of the Veterans History Project of the Library of Congress American Folklife Center is to collect, preserve and make accessible the personal accounts of American wartime veterans so that future generations may hear directly from veterans and understand the realities of war.

Other veterans in attendance at the Catherine Richards Chapter Welcome Home Celebration were Robert Stuck, John Dorosky and Jack Harig. The veterans were given a scarf made by member Jennie Brett, cards, notepads and were treated to refreshments afterwards. Some members brought pictures of their deceased veterans to honor their service.

The Dazzling Daughters, a troupe of singers and dancers who are members of the chapter, performed an Armed Forces Tribute for the veterans which brought emotions to the forefront when a huge American Flag was unfurled at the end of the song.

Any woman 18 years or older who can prove lineal descent from a patriot in the Revolutionary War is eligible to join the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. For more information, contact Sharon Snowden at usadarling@hotmail.com, or call 330-671-5678.