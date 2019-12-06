Pregnancy Choices, a nonprofit organization, has moved many of its services under one roof, hoping to better serve clients.

Beginning Jan. 6, Pregnancy Choices will offer its medical services from a single site in Canton.

The nonprofit organization will use its 2645 Cleveland Ave. NW location as a medical clinic, named the Eva Women’s Clinic.

CEO Debra Martin said the clinic will provide services such as pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, sexually transmitted disease testing and breast exams at no cost to patients.

Facilities at 4500 22nd St. NW in Canton and 2780 S Arlington Road in Green will continue to provide free education and essential baby items. Pregnancy testing will be available at the Green site, according to a news release.

Before the restructuring and consolidation, the medical staff would travel between Stark County’s four locations — including the Massillon site which closed in October, Martin said. The team spent a lot of time on the road, she said, restricting the number of appointments they could offer.

The consolidation of medical services will result in quicker appointments, Martin said, adding a woman could call for an ultrasound and get an appointment later that day or the next.

Closing the Massillon facility was an initial step in making the consolidation of medical services possible, Martin said. Pregnancy Choices operated at 121 Tremont Ave. SE for nine years and was the least busy of the Stark County locations.

According to a news release, bus passes will be made available for Massillon women who use public transportation to make the trip to Canton for services.

Martin said the new structure splits the services between medical and education, rather than having disjointed offerings across multiple sites.

“We wanted to consolidate our medical staff and put them basically in one location so we can get all services done in one appointment instead of two or three,” Martin said. “That was one of the main reasons for doing that.”