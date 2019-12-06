Weather



Friday: Overcast. A slight chance of rain. High of 45, low of 23.



Saturday: Mostly sunny. High of 41, low of 28.



Immunization Clinics:



The Cambridge-Guernsey County Health Department will offer extended walk-in immunization clinic hours. Hours are 9 to 11 a.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. on Mondays; and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays throughout December. You must bring your child’s shot record with you. Call 740-439-3577, ext. 7262, for more information.



W.I.C Clinic is by appointment only. Call the Cambridge-Guernsey County Health Department for further information.



United Way Cookie Walk



Join the United Way for a scrumptious tour of delicious homemade cookies and brownies. Select your favorites and customize your personal cookie tray. Perfect for holiday entertaining or hostess gifts. Cost is $8 per pound. Cookies will be available from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church.



Plesant City luncheon



Guernsey County Senior Citizens Center will sponsor a Christmas party and luncheon at 11: 30 a.m. Monday at the Pleasant City United Methodist Church. The menu will include roast beef or chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, grape salad, dinner roll and assorted pies for dessert. Punch, water and coffee will also be served. Advanced tickets are required and are available at the guest services desk of the senior center. For more information, call 740-439-6681.



Blood drive



There will be an American Red Cross blood drive from3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Antrim Mennonite Church. To schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.



Port Authority



There will be a meeting of the Guernsey County Port Authority at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the CIC conference room at 9900 Brick Church Road, Suite 2.



Meeting notice



Guernsey County Children Services board meeting will be at 1 p.m. Jan. 6, at the children services complex at 274 Highland Ave.



Thought of the day



He giveth wisdom unto the wise, and knowledge to them that know understanding.



Dan. 2:21