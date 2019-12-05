Police were called to the home for a welfare check and found the bodies of two people.

JACKSON TWP. A man and a woman were found dead inside a home in the 5800 block of Hills and Dales Road NW about 7:23 p.m. Thursday, police Chief Mark H. Brink announced Friday.

Officers called to the home to check on the welfare of someone there had arrived to find the home locked, Brink said in a news release, noting that the entered the home.

The two were found dead inside, but Brink declined to release further details citing that the victims’ family members have not been notified.

"The initial investigation suggest no other individuals were involved in the incident," he said.

Brink said that the identities of the victims will be released "upon successful notification of the next-of-kin."

