DECEMBER 5, 1959



Miss Barbara J. Miley of Sarahsville wins the county-wide Prince of Peace declaration contest.



Miss Della Eschman opens a beauty shop at 222 Seneca Avenue.



DECEMBER 5, 1969



Charles Atchison Jr. is appointed agent for Nationwide Insurance Co.



DECEMBER 5, 1979



Martin J. Huth is named senior housing counselor by the city's Community Development Department.



DECEMBER 5, 1989



Carrie Ditto, 11, daughter of Bob and Kay Ditto, Cambridge, won a Super Ranger remote control truck in the Post Cereal "Lucky License Plates Instant Win" sweepstakes.



DECEMBER 5, 1999



Samantha Servais of Cambridge will be premiering as the "Snow Queen in the Mid-Ohio Valley Ballet of Parkersburg-Marietta's presentation of "The Nutcracker Ballet."