Auditions for Carnation City Players’ production of "Spamalot" will be Jan. 5-6.



The auditions will be 7 to 9 p.m. both nights at Firehouse Theater on East Market Street in Alliance.



Those auditioning should prepare a musical selection in the style of the show. An accompanist will be provided — no a capella. Those trying out should also be prepared to learn some choreography and read from the script.



Jay Sigler will direct the show, and J. Kim Lewis will be musical director for the show that will run March 6-8 and March 13-15.



Adapted from the cult classic film "Monty Python and the Holy Grail," the show is an outrageous musical comedy that irreverently reimagines the legendary tale of King Arthur and his quest for the Holy Grail. The journey leads Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table into the dangerous clutches of the Black Knight, a rendezvous with the Knights Who Say Ni, and an intimate liaison with the Lady of the Lake.



To schedule an audition time or to view a character breakdown, visit carnationcityplayers.org/auditions.