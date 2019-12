Barnesville Police arrest two people after a traffic stop on South Chestnut Street Monday, Nov. 25.



Chief Rocky Sirianni said officers seized over 7 grams of meth and less than 1 gram of a heroin/fentanyl mix.



Deavon Lemmons and Willie McWhorter are now in the Belmont County Jail.



Lemmons faces drug possession and paraphernalia charges, while McWhorter was charged with an OVI.