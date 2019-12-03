’Jingle Bell Follies’

Join in the fun of a family variety show for all ages, “Jingle Bell Follies” at Theatre 8:15, 4740 Massillon Road, Green. The show is being held on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:15 p.m. Dec. 6 to 21. It will also be held on Sundays at 2:15 p.m. There is something for everyone, songs, dance, holiday skits and a visit from Santa Claus. The cost is $13 for adults, $10 for students and seniors and can be purchased by calling 330-896-0339 or at tickets@theatre8:15.com.

Wild Lights

The Akron Zoo Wild Lights display is a family event for all ages Dec. 6-8. Visit Santa Land and tell Santa special wishes. Visit the Snow Queen, the snow Princess and the Snowman each day during wild lights from 6 to 8 p.m. Local choirs will perform. Holly Jolly Hillside features lighted North American animals and trees synchronized to music. Stop by panda Treats for a s’more, fresh donut or other great treats and there is much more going on. The events is from 5 to 9 p.m. To view all things to do, cost and additional dates visit https://www.akronzoo.org/wild-lights-event

Hands-on Holiday

The Akron Children’s Museum is hosting Hands-on Holiday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 8. The event includes holiday characters including Elsa and Anna, Wandering Aesthetics performance, DJ, paint and canvas workshops, kids dance party, cookie design, games and more. Tickets are available at akronkids.org for $10 per person. An event for the whole family. Consider bringing an item or two (new with tags) to help Kylie’s Bags of Love for all patients in the hospital boy/girl socks, small stuffed animals, card games, play dough, small crafts, lip balm, mail polish, journals, pens and coloring books.