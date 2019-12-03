SPRINGFIELD TWP. Administrators and members of the Springfield Local School District’s Board of Education thanked residents for their support of the three renewal levies during its Nov. 19 regular meeting.

Superintendent Chuck Sincere said without the five renewal levies that appear on the ballots, the district would not be able to operate.

• A resolution approving and authorizing a ground lease, lease purchase agreement and related documents providing for the construction, furnishing and equipping and the lease and acquisition of a transportation depot for the school district's bus fleet, and authorizing and approving other related matters was approved by board members.

• Treasurer Chris Adams spoke about the funding of the transportation depot. He said the district is financing the project and the cost per month is not much more than what it is currently paying in rent for a building that is run down and not a good solution for the department. The district has hired a financial advisor and attorney to negotiate the best funding. When the building is paid off, it will be owned by the district and First Student will pay rent for the use. It will also cut down on workers comp as well, due to the conditions at the current garage.

• For the school Technology Education, teacher Peter Geiss spoke about the students participating in the Soap Box Derby Engineering Design Challenge. Although teams have participated in the gravity challenge program in prior years this was the first year, the district participated in the design challenge. Senior Christopher Clement, honorary team captain was an incredible help.

“He was unloading cars, swapping wheels, setting cars into the starting blocks, and being a great encouragement to his teammates all night long,” said Geiss. “We could not have done it without him.”

Drivers of the derby cars were Jaylee Greenwell, Josephine Turney and Larry Ritterbeck. Josephine Turney was awarded a third-place trophy for her incredible racing in the super stock division, and senior Ritterbeck was awarded a first-place trophy for winning the Engineering Design Challenge race. The team was also awarded a third-place trophy in the category of Best Design for the Engineering Design Challenge car.

• Teacher and boys cross country coach Kevin Gorby recognized senior Blake Hillyard, who competed in the state meet. Gorby said Hillyard was the best athlete in the history of Springfield cross country. He had the fastest time of anyone from Springfield and was the second runner to qualify for states. The last qualifier was in the 1972-73 school year.

• Curriculum Director Mary Meadows reported the staff had a great professional development day on Nov. 5. A speaker from 4 Hope talked about suicide prevention, warning signs and what educators can do to help. Meadows said for anyone in crisis in any situation text 4 Hope 741741. She said it was one of the most helpful speakers they have had.

• Personnel items approved by the board included:

Employment of Lori Norman as a two-hour cafeteria worker at Spring Hill Elementary and Marcie Goss as a classified substitute. Approved Randy Floyd as a volunteer bowling coach for the 2019-20 school year. Approved Susan Elliott as a Friday School Monitor for the 2019-20 school year at Springfield Junior/Senior High School at the rate of $20 per hour.

Resignations were accepted for classified employee Lori Norman, TWE worker Joshua Lininger and classified employee Mandie Breeden and Randy Floyd as the Girls JV Bowling Coach.

Retirement resignations were accepted for tutor Rebecca Wilde and Intervention Tutor John Luse.

• Business Manager Dustin Boswell reported that for the month of October the food service was in the positive. He said safety drills were conducted at all schools for training purposes and involving the Springfield and Lakemore Police and Fire Departments as well as other area departments.

• Other approved business for the district included:

The board deemed transportation to be unreasonable, uneconomical and impractical under present conditions for special education individual(s).

Donations were accepted by board members from an anonymous donor of $50 to the cafeteria account to help cover student accounts with negative balances. Springfield Sports Boosters donation of $25,500 to all fall and winter athletic teams. Brad and Linda Birch a donation of $100 to the Spartan Caring Closet.

The next regular meeting will be held at 6 p.m., Dec. 17 at Young Elementary School.