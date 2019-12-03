



GREEN An emergency boiler replacment at the Green city administration building led City Council to approve a $112,898 contract with Gardiner Service Company at its Nov. 26 regular council meeting.

Councilman and Finance Committee Chairman Chris Humphrey, explained that one of the two boilers in the building was found to have a defective heat exchanger. The city contacted two consultants, Humphrey said, both of whom recommended replacing both boilers.

“At least five times, (city staff has reported) coming into the building with no heat,” Humphrey said. “The concern, as it gets colder, is burst pipes.”

Other actions

• Council also approved the transfer of $1.3 million back into the general fund from various individual funds, in part due to two federal grants for fire department equipment that the city did not receive in 2019, and the decision not to hire staff for fire station 3 this year since the station is still under construction.

• A $90,550 contract with Cavanaugh Building Corporation for the construction of the East Liberty Park sanitary sewer pump station was approved.

• Council also authorized the refinancing of tax increment bonds issued in 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2014 in order to take advantage of lower interest rates.

• Finance Director Steven Schmidt said the move is expected to save the city $900,000 to $950,000 in interest charges over the life of the bonds.