By Eric Poston, Suburbanite Correspondent

GREEN The results for the first elected law director in the city of Green is heading to a recount.

The Summit County Board of Elections will conduct a recount Dec. 3 to determine the final vote tally for the race. Results for the race show Lisa Dean with 3,056 votes and Stephen Pruneski with 3,028, a difference of 28 votes.

An automatic recount is triggered by the board of elections when the vote difference is less than .05 percent. The board will then certify the results of the recount during its Dec. 10 meeting.

Prior to this election, Green’s law director position was appointed by the mayor. In 2018 signatures were gathered to put Issue 14 on the ballot to amend the city’s charter to make the law director position elected instead of appointed.

Issue 14 also went through a recount, which changed the margin the issue passed from 24 votes to 26.

The new law director will begin in a part-time position starting in January with a salary of $55,000. The position offers benefits and the law director must commit to no less than an average of 20 hours of work per week.