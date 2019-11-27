East Canton Branch



330-488-1501



eastcanton@starklibrary.org



Grinchmas Party, Monday, Dec. 2, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Get your "grinchies" out and start spreading holiday cheer with festive crafts, activities, and games.



Story Time and More (family), Wednesday, Dec. 4, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Story times open up the world of books, music, culture, and play to young children and their families. Registration is required for all.



VHS/DVD Converting, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2-3:30 p.m. Have some old family videos on VHS tapes you’d like to convert to DVD or another digital format? During this demonstration, learn how to use video conversion software to preserve cherished memories.



Teens Create, Thursday, Dec. 5, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Hang out with your friends and make new ones at the Library. Enjoy activities including music, art, STEM, snap circuits, and more. Each day will bring something new to do and explore.



Story Time and More (baby/toddler), Friday, Dec. 6, 10-10:45 a.m. Introduce your child to the world of books while learning easy ways to build early literacy skills. Registration is required for all.



Sandy Valley Branch



330-866-3366



sandyvalley@starklibrary.org



Story Time and More (baby), Monday, Dec. 2, 10:30-11 a.m. Introduce your child to the world of books while learning easy ways to build early literacy skills. Registration is required for all.



The Ohio Erie Canal, Monday, Dec. 2, 6-8 p.m. Take a ride on the Ohio-Erie Canal, Ohio's first 'superhighway', and discover how it lifted Ohio out of the wilderness. Presented by local historian Richard Haldi.



It’s Your Move Card and Game Club (adults), Tuesday, Dec. 3, 1-4 p.m. Enjoy a fun afternoon of cards and games. Board games and cards provided.



Lego Club, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Imagine, create, and build with LEGO® and/or DUPLO® bricks (provided).



Story Time and More (family), Thursday, Dec. 5, 11-11:45 a.m. Story times open up the world of books, music, culture, and play to young children and their families. Registration is required for all.