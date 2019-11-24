The Pritchard Laughlin Civic Center hosted the 28th annual Winter Wonderland on Friday, Nov. 15. The event is one of the top fundraising events for Southeastern Med.



The fundraiser portion of the event raised over $28,700, all of which will be given to the hospital to fund the new Wm. L. Baker Family Medical Building and the John W. and Edna McManus Shepard Cancer Center. The auxiliary pledged $250,000 toward the construction of the facility with a remaining balance of $125,000.



The food for the evening was provided by Theo’s Restaurant.



The attendees heard brief statements from Dr. Elaine Beed and Teri Moore of the cancer center as well as Cheryl Herbert, president and CEO of Southeastern Med.



"It’s always wonderful to see this event come together," Nolan said. "Especially since we know all of the effort that goes into it is for a great cause. We couldn’t do it without our community."

