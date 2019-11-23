The Sisterhood of St. Joseph Church, formerly Women’s Auxiliary of the Mantua Knights of Columbus #3766, is presenting its fourth drive-through Live Nativity on St. Joseph Church grounds, 11045 St. Joseph Blvd., Mantua, from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 7 and 8.



Participants include adults and youth from St. Joseph Church and surrounding areas of Hiram and Garrettsville. Hot chocolate will be served and freewill donations of cash or non-perishable food items will be accepted.



Volunteers to serve as actors, greeters, and carolers are needed as well as live farm animals.



Proceeds from the event will help St. Joseph Church in Mantua with interior repairs and food items will be donated to 4C’s. To volunteer or for more information, contact Kathy Paroff at 616-723-3091.