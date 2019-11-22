If I am a spy, as Sam Besket consistently insinuates at Rainy Day Writer meetings, then I must’ve been truly in my prime back in the ‘60s and ‘70s, when I still considered myself a world traveler. I was good at it from the beginning — my family moved seventeen times before I turned 14. Since then, I’ve moved 26 times and, amongst those moves, spent a year in France, six years in Germany, seven months in Taiwan, and two years in Scotland. So I’ve been around the block a few times, I guess you could say. But I’m no spy.



Sam likes to tell everyone that he knows I’m an undercover agent because I disappear for weeks at a time, always during high intensity political drama. He says that at every important, high profile Presidential press conference at home or abroad, he can spot me standing not far behind the President. I’m supposedly the one in the disguise and sunglasses, watching the crowd and whispering into my hidden microphone. I say Sam’s got an overactive imagination and it never happened. But he persists.



I have to admit though, the life of a spy sounds stimulating and intriguing, and (dare I say it?) … fun! I’ve always loved throwing a few things in a suitcase at the spur of the moment, speeding off to an airport, and setting a course for interesting new destinations. Travel is exhilarating, and truly part of the fun. You never know what you’ll find in the process, who you’ll meet, or whether you’ll arrive at your destination on schedule or slip away on some inspired little side trip that turns into a delightful delay in your itinerary. I do miss that sense of adventure and serendipity.



My travels these days are usually short jaunts to Zanesville or maybe Columbus for doctor appointments, with, occasionally, a longer drive to another state to see family. It’s the bane of getting older, I suppose. You’re not quite as mobile as you once were. But those exotic destinations still call me, I admit it.



So please, just give it up, Sam, before you blow my cover.