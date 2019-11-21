KENT — To ring in the 2019 holiday season, Main Street Kent and the Great Lakes Brewing Company will host the annual Ugly Sweater Tavern Trek, beginning at 5 p.m. Dec. 14 in downtown Kent. Proceeds from the event will be donated to Kent Social Services.



The Ugly Sweater Tavern Trek will begin at the Venice Café, 163 W. Erie St., where attendees will check in between 5 and 8 p.m. to pick up their special Great Lakes Christmas Ale pint glasses and trek "passes."



Pass holders will be entitled to $5 GLBC Christmas Ales and other Great Lakes products at participating businesses. Attendees may visit as many or as few locations as they wish. Participating locations include: Venice Café, Water Street Tavern, Ray’s Place, The Loft, Zephyr Pub, Bricco, Treno Ristorante, Franklin Hotel Bar, Buffalo Wild Wings, Dominick’s, 157 Lounge, and Barflyy Retro Bar & Arcade. Event tickets are available for purchase online for $15 at http://www.mainstreetkent.org/events/ugly-sweater-tavern-trek/



All Ugly Sweater Tavern Trek ticketholders will be entered in a raffle prize drawing. Prizes will also be awarded randomly throughout the evening for the "Ugliest Sweaters" worn by attendees.