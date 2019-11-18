BASIC INFO



Name of business: Acute Nursing Care



Address: 64979 Old 21 Road, Cambridge 43725



Phone number: 740-439-5720



Hours of operation: Office Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.



Been in business (for # years): in 2020 10 years



Owner(s): Shelly Long, Kevin Long, Shawn Long, and Dr. Kevin Alten.



Website/Social Media (if applicable): www.AcuteNursingCare.com, we are also on Facebook (search Acute Nursing Care), email: referrals@acutenc.com



QUESTIONS



How would you describe a typical day at business?



Our staff begins the day by visiting patients in the comfort of their own homes. Our nurses provide medication administration and setup, wound care, post-surgical care and any other skilled need the client may have. Our physical and occupational therapists go to the clients homes and work with them on an individualized home exercise program. Our home health aides go to our clients and assist them with their baths and in some cases light housekeeping. In addition, we provide care to our pediatric patients with special needs so their parents can work. Our scheduling staff works with our caregivers and clients to find the perfect match. We work with local doctors, nursing homes, assisted living, hospitals, VA offices, and the Area Agency on Aging to coordinate the referrals. We have a dedicated billing team to check the insurance plans of our clients to ensure that our clients know the exact cost before we start their care. We accept a variety of insurances including but not limited to Medicare, Medicaid, Passport and many more. Our mission is to provide high quality care to our client’s, one heartbeat at a time.



What’s the best thing about being a local business owner?



We are locally owned and operated and it is not unusual for one of our owners Shelly Long, RN, to be seen providing care in our community.



What’s the biggest challenge of owning your own business?



Finding qualified caregivers, and the constant changes to Medicare, Medicaid and insurance regulations.



What’s something you think that people would be surprised to know about your business?



We cover 13 counties in Ohio with individualized care.



Wildcard question: something that is unique only to your business. We are locally owned and operated. We hand pick our caregivers. We are proud to be locally owned and operated!



