First grading period winners of the Loudonville Lions Club Award for Student Proficiency at the C.E. Budd Elementary School pose with their principal, Kelly Seboe, at left, and Lions President Jeff Frankford, right. Winners are, from middle left, fourth-graders Lina Brecheisen, fifth-grader Hailey Spreng,and sixth grader Addison Wolford.



Submitted photo