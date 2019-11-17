One of the most interesting assignments the Rainy Day Writers have taken on is our newest book, Tales from the Dickens Scenes.



For the first time ever, every scene for 2019, with photos of each one, is "under one roof." There is a reproduction of the original sketches used to construct each one. The wording on the brass plaques featured at each display is also shown. On the page opposite is a delightful narrative designed to take the reader back to Olde England of the 1850’s, which was Charles Dickens’ heyday as an author.



Each of the Rainy Day Writers was assigned about ten scenes to put into a story. They run the gamut, from hopeful, sad, fun, exciting, historical, and just plain interesting! These are the kinds of warm Christmas stories you can read to your children or to the grands. Older readers, from teens to seniors, will also enjoy them.



Tales from the Dickens Scenes was skillfully edited by Cambridge’s local historian and Rainy Day Writer, Rick Booth. His computer skills, in addition to being a talented and clever author, are amazing. Getting each page to look professional, within the format demanded by Amazon, is no easy task. Rick just makes it look easy!



It is important to acknowledge sponsorship of the book to Julie Davey and the Dickens Committee. Their commitment in securing good, clear photographs and their financial aid have been invaluable. They intend to use the book as a fundraiser to further enhance future years of Dickens Victorian Village.



Tales from the Dickens Scenes makes an extraordinary souvenir for visitors, those interested in Cambridge’s history, and as a unique gift for those you know who have left Cambridge but still call it home!



While I am justifiably proud of the talents and efforts of my fellow writers, I think you’ll find the work most interesting. The books are available very reasonably at the Dickens Welcome Center and Curiosity Shoppe located in downtown Cambridge at 647 Wheeling Ave.