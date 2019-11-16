Recently everyone was required to turn back their clocks one hour — in other words, we were instructed to "fall back." Somewhere, somehow, sometime, someone came up with that saying to remind us to do that. As if we didn’t know it is "fall" — frost in the mornings, colder weather, farmers harvesting corn and soybeans, pumpkins everywhere and the mention of snowflakes — it surely doesn’t look like spring! And since there was a law passed over fifty years ago requiring law-abiding citizens to change our clocks in both the spring and fall, everyone is familiar with the idea.



I am not sure exactly what the purpose of changing the clocks was; however, there are still many people who like to blame it on the farmers. Why do people think it helps us? No matter what time is on the clock, in the spring or fall, farmers work from daylight to dark and then some. We have lots of help from electricity, generators, lights on tractors, etc. these days.



If our normal time to rise in the morning is 5 o’clock, now our biological clock is automatically waking us up at 4 o’clock. Since we don’t want to get up until 5 (which used to be 6) what do we do with that extra hour? We usually can’t go back to sleep, and if we do then we may not wake up when the clock says 5 o’clock or hear the alarm. People then feel tired, groggy, are grumpy and are off to a bad start for the day.



Our pets and livestock are thoroughly confused. If the dog usually wakes us up wanting to go out at 6 o’clock, he now feels the need and fusses at 5 o’clock. People get mad at their dogs for interrupting their sleep and yell at them to go lay down. The dog is just responding to his normal body functions and needs. After all, dogs can’t tell time or count, although I swear I had a border collie that could! We had to spell certain words also, to keep her from responding when we didn’t want her to.



If milking cows was started at 6 o’clock in the morning (which is now 5), to them it will be 7 o’clock (6) when the milkers are turned on. Their udders will be over-filled, they will be mooing, restless and milling around as they wait, which could affect production. Some will be in a bad mood and want to kick off the milkers. That will result in the people working in the milking parlor also becoming grumpy and not getting their day off to a good start!



There is a call from the veterinarian, who is scheduled to be there to do a herd check at 10 o’clock (which used to be 11) but now he can’t make it until 1 o’clock (which used to be 2) because he had truck trouble and his mechanic who usually opens at 8 o’clock (which used to be 9) can’t work on his truck until 10 o’clock (which used to be 11), so now everybody is behind!



Somewhere along the way we need to take time for lunch, but when will we eat it? Normally we like to eat around noon, but now that is 11 o’clock and we won’t be hungry yet. If we wait until noon (which used to be 1) our stomachs will be growling and we will be starving. Besides, that is the time the vet is coming and we won’t have time to eat. This day just keeps getting more confusing!



We will have to milk early this evening as the kids have a program at school. We can’t start at 6 o’clock (thank goodness that is now 5) as we have to be there at 7:30 (which used to be 8:30), and we need time to do the chores and change into our good duds. The cows are just going to be more confused.



Hopefully we can get chores done and get there on time; it’s a short drive to the school. Kids are going to be tired, they are used to going to bed at 9 o’clock (which is now 8) but the program won’t be over until 9:30, and there will be a stop for pizza and then there is the drive home. It will be 10:30 p.m. (which used to be 11:30 p.m.) by the time we get home. Everyone is going to be tired.



It will be good to get settled in to bed after a long and busy day. I just hope I don’t have nightmares about "springing forward"!