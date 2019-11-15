



LAKE TWP. During the regular meeting on Nov. 12, the Lake Township Board of Trustees approved the purchase of a snowplow and two salt spreaders for two Chevy one-ton trucks from the Road Department.

The equipment will be purchased from Terry’s Truck & Trailer Equipment at a cost of $11,250, which includes a $7,800 trade-in credit for items. The purchase includes a nine-foot steel snowplow and two BOSS eight-foot salt spreaders with auger feed systems.

Trade in items include two BOSS VBX9000 V-Box salt spreaders with augers and one Boss nine-foot VXT steel snowplow.

OTHER ACTIONS:

• Authorized paying bills as of Nov. 12 in the amount of $747,216 with $622,000 of that going to the road paving project.

• Approved the purchase of a two-stage heating unit for the Uniontown Police Department garage from Hybrid Heating & Cooling at a cost of $4,590.

• Authorized the purchase of a replacement water softener system for the Uniontown Police Department from Protech Water System at a cost of $2,100.

• Approved the purchase of dies, hoses and fittings to upgrade the hydraulic machine and hydraulic supplies for the road department from Custom Clutch, Joint & Hydraulics at a cost of $9,953.

UP NEXT: Meets 6:30 p.m. Nov. 25 at Township Hall