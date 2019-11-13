



The Summit County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 41-year-old Massillon man who allegedly was involved in the purse robberies of three elderly women at grocery stores in Summit County.

Jarod J. Lauderdale was arrested Nov. 12 by Sheriff’s Office personnel along with members of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force in Akron. He faces two counts of felony robbery and one count of felony theft and was booked into the Summit County Jail.

On Nov. 2, the Sheriff’s Office responded to the Giant Eagle in Green in regard to a report that a man stole a woman’s purse off of the back of her car. The 82-year-old victim was not injured during the incident. The suspect subsequently ran to his vehicle and fled the scene. While fleeing, the suspect struck a man with his vehicle. The man who was struck sustained minor injuries.

On Nov. 7, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a robbery at the Acme in Coventry Township. It was reported that a man opened the victim’s car and grabbed her purse. The 63-year-old victim tried to hold on to her purse and she sustained an injury to her hand. The Coventry Fire Department transported the victim to a local hospital.

On Nov. 11, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of another robbery at the Acme in Coventry Township. It was reported that the suspect grabbed an 81-year-old victim’s purse while she was pumping gas. The suspect fled in his vehicle.

Further charges against Lauderdale are pending.